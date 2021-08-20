Millennium Management LLC Takes $993,000 Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.14% of Heidrick & Struggles International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $267,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64. The company has a market cap of $804.01 million, a P/E ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

HSII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

