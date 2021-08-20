Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MALRY. Citigroup cut shares of Mineral Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. lowered shares of Mineral Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS MALRY opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $44.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $2.0581 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

