MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,500 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 178,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MingZhu Logistics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MingZhu Logistics stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

