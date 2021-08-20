MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of MINISO Group stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.30. MINISO Group has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $35.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MINISO Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 2,486.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.