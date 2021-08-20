Mirrored Apple Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.00 Million (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $148.11 or 0.00313632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $27.00 million and $113,433.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00059389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00141319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00149985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,222.93 or 0.99998466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.82 or 0.00908053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.21 or 0.00724668 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 182,282 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

