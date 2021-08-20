Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Acquires $48,100.00 in Stock

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 5,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 184,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,092.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
MG stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.05 million, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Research analysts predict that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Mistras Group Company Profile
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.
