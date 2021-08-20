Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Acquires $48,100.00 in Stock

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 5,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 184,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,092.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MG stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.05 million, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Research analysts predict that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MG. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 452,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 262,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 159,507 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 578,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 87,175 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth $938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

MG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

