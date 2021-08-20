Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 10,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of MUFG stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.42. 156,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,471. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.99. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

