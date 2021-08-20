Mmmk Development, Inc. Sells 110,658 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $6,307,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $4,339,033.39.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $3,422,863.14.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 82,583 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $5,535,538.49.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $6,055,037.40.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $3,311,289.72.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 83,920 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $4,258,100.80.

RVLV stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.03.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,828,000 after purchasing an additional 398,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 683,374 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 229.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 255.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,374,000 after acquiring an additional 94,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.