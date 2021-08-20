Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 569,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,971,000 after purchasing an additional 97,999 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 797,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,622 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $97.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

