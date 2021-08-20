Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $402,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 131,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 171,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,229,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter.

XBI opened at $119.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.74.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

