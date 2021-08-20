Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 469 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,186,000 after purchasing an additional 305,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,530,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 108,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alarm.com by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,058,000 after buying an additional 84,454 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALRM opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. Equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 21,063 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $1,722,742.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,616 shares in the company, valued at $21,724,732.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $107,597.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,282 shares of company stock worth $5,250,119. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

