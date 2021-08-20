Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,184 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 23.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Well Done LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,032,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.04. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

