Modern Investment Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $206,376.00 (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $363,529.11 and approximately $206,376.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00022531 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002109 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000170 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000727 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000130 BTC.

