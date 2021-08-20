Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 34.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Moderna by 9.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Moderna by 1,062.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 40,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $375.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $151.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,200 shares of company stock valued at $81,150,258 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

