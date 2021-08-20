Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth $84,315,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth $61,228,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after acquiring an additional 302,868 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth $19,231,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MHK opened at $196.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.00. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.15 and a 12 month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.93.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

