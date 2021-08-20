monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $350.00 at Needham & Company LLC

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $349.08 on Wednesday. monday.com has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $358.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.79.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,686,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,709,817,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,539,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

