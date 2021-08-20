Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Short Interest Down 21.5% in July

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

MNR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. 21,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,082. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.02. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $19.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. Analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,759,000 after buying an additional 150,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,834,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 70,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,776,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNR. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

