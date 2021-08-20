Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.64

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 93163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Montage Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$71.36 million and a P/E ratio of -3.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.78.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Montage Gold (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

