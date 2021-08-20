Morgan Stanley Boosts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $84.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

NYSE BBWI opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $66.26.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 207.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Tobam acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $4,776,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $9,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

