Morgan Stanley Boosts Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $75.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s previous close.

H has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.97.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $92.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 3,218 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $232,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,015,212. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,386,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88,840 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $172,673,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,408,000 after buying an additional 327,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

