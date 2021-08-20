Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 39.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267,694 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 542,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 239,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,528,000 after purchasing an additional 172,034 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 91,335 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 439,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 52,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 397,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 51,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $29.66 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $935.89 million, a PE ratio of 114.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.34.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

