Morgan Stanley Increases PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $34.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.18.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in PPL by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 4,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

