Morgan Stanley Increases Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $88.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. Roblox has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.14.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 40.2% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 181.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Roblox by 56.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after buying an additional 73,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

