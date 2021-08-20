Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TKAMY. Barclays began coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut thyssenkrupp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $9.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About thyssenkrupp

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.