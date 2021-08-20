Morgan Stanley Sells 32,600 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 13.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 39.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 19.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $27,834.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CWCO stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $179.19 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.29.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

