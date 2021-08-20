Morgan Stanley Sells 39,018 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONTO. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $66.22 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 45,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $3,402,255.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $1,335,487.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,937.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,610,959. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

