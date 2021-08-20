Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Talend worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,366,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,205,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,889,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLND opened at $65.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.86. Talend S.A. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $66.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $145,900.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,057,607.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

