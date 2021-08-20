MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Short Interest Update

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 483,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 230.8 days.

Shares of MPSYF remained flat at $$51.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 46 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $121.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.44.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

