MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Short Interest Update

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 483,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 230.8 days.
Shares of MPSYF remained flat at $$51.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 46 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $121.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.44.
About MorphoSys
