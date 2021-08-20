Morris Fischtein Sells 5,000 Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Stock

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Director Morris Fischtein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.32, for a total transaction of C$76,614.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Morris Fischtein sold 10,000 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.27, for a total transaction of C$152,714.00.

Shares of FC opened at C$15.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$468.59 million and a PE ratio of 16.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.96. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

