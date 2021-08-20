Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13,202.45

Shares of Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £132.02 ($172.49) and traded as high as £138.81 ($181.36). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £138.81 ($181.36), with a volume of 15 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of £132.02. The stock has a market cap of £541.22 million and a P/E ratio of 17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 53.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share. This is a boost from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $200.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50%.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of £135.50 ($177.03), for a total transaction of £81,300 ($106,218.97).

Mountview Estates Company Profile (LON:MTVW)

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

