MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $636.00

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $636.00 and last traded at $627.55, with a volume of 26 shares. The stock had previously closed at $629.48.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.86.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth $4,489,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

