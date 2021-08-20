Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Market Cap Hits $1.24 Million

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $1.24 million and $39,463.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Naka Bodhi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00056490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00136540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00146869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,017.34 or 1.00125464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.10 or 0.00923481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.49 or 0.06627371 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naka Bodhi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naka Bodhi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.