National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a research report issued on Sunday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on PVG. National Bankshares upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.36.

TSE PVG opened at C$12.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -66.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.82. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$10.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.