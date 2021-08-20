National Bankshares Lowers IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$4.00

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

IMG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$4.85 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cormark set a C$3.25 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.51.

Shares of IMG opened at C$2.85 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.83 and a 52-week high of C$5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.53. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 16.57.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

