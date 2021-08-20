National Fuel Gas to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.96 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.94. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.03.

NYSE NFG opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFG. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

