National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH) vs. Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) and National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Titan Machinery has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Waste Management has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Titan Machinery and National Waste Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Machinery 1.88% 9.58% 4.04% National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Titan Machinery and National Waste Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Machinery $1.41 billion 0.43 $19.36 million $1.26 21.56 National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Titan Machinery has higher revenue and earnings than National Waste Management.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Titan Machinery and National Waste Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Machinery 0 0 4 0 3.00 National Waste Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Titan Machinery presently has a consensus price target of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.73%. Given Titan Machinery’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Titan Machinery is more favorable than National Waste Management.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Titan Machinery shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Titan Machinery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 95.6% of National Waste Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Titan Machinery beats National Waste Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc. engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America. The Construction segment focuses on machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from heavy construction to light industrial machinery. The International segment deals with the customers in Eastern Europe. The company was founded by David Joseph Meyer in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, ND.

About National Waste Management

National Waste Management Holdings, Inc. provides waste management services. It offers recycling initiatives, landfill, roll-off, waste management, and mulch services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hernando, FL.

