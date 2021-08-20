Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Short Interest Down 24.0% in July

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 611,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 804,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 12,500 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $344,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $80,655.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,901 shares of company stock worth $708,686 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Natus Medical by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Natus Medical by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Natus Medical stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. 995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,357. The company has a market capitalization of $883.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.41 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $115.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

