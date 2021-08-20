Needham & Company LLC Raises Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $125.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FN. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.38.

Fabrinet stock opened at $101.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.04. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $101.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.46.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 41.6% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 4.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

