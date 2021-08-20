NerveNetwork Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.32 Million (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. NerveNetwork has a total market capitalization of $9.32 million and approximately $212,188.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NerveNetwork has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006017 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NerveNetwork Profile

NerveNetwork is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

