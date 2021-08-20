Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Short Interest Update

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:NWITY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.28. 8,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,337. Network International has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

