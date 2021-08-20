NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NPCE. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeuroPace presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.80.

NeuroPace stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $27.38.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeuroPace will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPCE. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

