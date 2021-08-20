Neutrino Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00188765 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.