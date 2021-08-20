Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.10

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 74337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCMGY)

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

