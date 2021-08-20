Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Short Interest Up 16.2% in July

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,890,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 9,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

