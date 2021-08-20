News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,836 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of News worth $19,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWSA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in News by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in News in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of News by 132.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 129,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 73,977 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of News by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 224,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of News by 9.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,689,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,957,000 after acquiring an additional 143,549 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

NWSA stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.53. News Co. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

