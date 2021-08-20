NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading 14.3% Higher This Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,758.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $677.40 or 0.01389300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.96 or 0.00348575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00131337 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004512 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00015760 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002262 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

