NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,345,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,981,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 60,341 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1,652.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 183,875 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,759,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

NYSE:MOS opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.