NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $53,000 in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Trevena by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trevena by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 840,534 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Trevena by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 753,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 474,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trevena by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 274,471 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trevena by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 168,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.58. Trevena, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 39.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trevena news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow purchased 56,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

