NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $59,540,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $36,244,000. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $23,781,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $11,673,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,229,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after buying an additional 753,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 41.09%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

