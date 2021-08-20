NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 87.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SEA were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 38.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 25.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

NYSE:SE opened at $321.12 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $135.28 and a 12 month high of $328.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.17.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.